Kid talks on toy phone while pushing cat on stroller, then does this. Watch

The video of the kid and the cat has left people laughing out loud.
The image shows the kid and the cat.(Screengrab)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that show moments of interaction between kids and cats are super sweet to watch. Just like this clip that involves a kid pushing a cat on a stroller while speaking on their toy phone. However, that is not all there is to the video. And chances are, the video will not only make you say aww but leave you giggling too.

Publicist Danny Deraney posted the video on Twitter. “May I cleanse your timeline with a baby talking on the phone as she pushes her cat in a stroller?” he wrote. Originally shared a few years ago, the video has again captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look at the super cute video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered nearly one lakh views and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“I'm too vested in trying to figure out if 1) the call was for the cat 2) if the baby was hanging the phone up on the cat 3) the phone is now a cat hat 4) some other rando thing that only a baby could think of,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Perhaps they're acting out the fantasy of the parent giving their phone to the baby,” suggested another. “While my grandson waited for his mom to pick him up, he was using his hand as a ‘phone and pretending to talk to her. I asked who he was talking to and he said his mom. I asked, ‘On the phone?’ He replied as if I was dense, ‘No. My hand!’,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

