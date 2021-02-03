IND USA
The video has now gathered more than four million views.(Screengrab)
trending

Kid teaches people a 'new' way to say Nutella, video will leave you in splits

“I can’t stop laughing at this. At least he’s a confident child,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the clip.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:40 PM IST

Nutella has long been a favourite spread for many across the world. Every now and then, posts about the correct way of pronouncing the name of this delicious food pop up on social media. Now, there is a latest addition to that list but with a hilarious twist. Shared on Twitter, a kid is now teaching people a 'new' way to say it. And, what the little one says may leave you chuckling hard.

Shared by Twitter user Shakirah Bourne, the video has already gone all kinds of viral. In fact, till now, it has also accumulated nearly four million views.

“I can’t stop laughing at this. At least he’s a confident child,” Bourne wrote while sharing the clip.

We won’t give away much, watch the video to know why it has now tickled people’s funny bone.

While some commented on the hilarity of the whole situation, others praised the kid and tried explaining the situation showcased in the clip.

“From a teacher’s point of view, he’s doing great! He moved his finger along the word from left to right, he understands the sound symbol relationship. His voice followed along with the movement of his finger. Genius!” wrote a Twitter user. “A lot depends upon what parents told him he was getting from that jar. If they said there was peanut butter inside, it is not unreasonable for this little boy to believe that was what the label said,” shared another.

Here’s what others tweeted:

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter viral video

