Kid teaches people a 'new' way to say Nutella, video will leave you in splits

Nutella has long been a favourite spread for many across the world. Every now and then, posts about the correct way of pronouncing the name of this delicious food pop up on social media. Now, there is a latest addition to that list but with a hilarious twist. Shared on Twitter, a kid is now teaching people a 'new' way to say it. And, what the little one says may leave you chuckling hard.

Shared by Twitter user Shakirah Bourne, the video has already gone all kinds of viral. In fact, till now, it has also accumulated nearly four million views.

“I can’t stop laughing at this. At least he’s a confident child,” Bourne wrote while sharing the clip.

We won’t give away much, watch the video to know why it has now tickled people’s funny bone.

I can’t stop laughing at this. At least he’s a confident child 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PfMc2EaqPP — Shakirah Bourne (@shakirahwrites) January 31, 2021

While some commented on the hilarity of the whole situation, others praised the kid and tried explaining the situation showcased in the clip.

“From a teacher’s point of view, he’s doing great! He moved his finger along the word from left to right, he understands the sound symbol relationship. His voice followed along with the movement of his finger. Genius!” wrote a Twitter user. “A lot depends upon what parents told him he was getting from that jar. If they said there was peanut butter inside, it is not unreasonable for this little boy to believe that was what the label said,” shared another.

Here’s what others tweeted:

Say it loud! 🤣 — Lady Whistledown's Valet (@TraceyBaptiste) January 31, 2021

Peenut buttahh 😭 — Pjoe (@pjoe_) February 1, 2021

😂😂😂🤣 But he did spell it correctly....lol — Gwolf (@Gwolf8958) January 31, 2021

What I love about this beyond the absolute cuteness is how it shows how kids think about facts? And the day he figures out not all things in jars are peanut butter is going to be a very enlightening day for him! — An obvious reference to Gokushufudō (@House_lesbian) February 1, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

twitter viral video Topics