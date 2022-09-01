Kid thinks parents bought him toy dog. Watch his reaction when it turns out real

Some surprise gifts don't have to be wrapped in shiny papers or frilly ribbons, as they can lift your spirits even without these glittery things. And this is precisely what this heartwarming video shows. The clip posted online captures a kid's reaction when his parents surprised him with a puppy. The video may fill your heart with joy and might even leave you in happy tears.

The heartwarming clip was shared on Twitter by GoodNewsCorrespondent, who describes themselves as a New England Emmy nominated reporter and an official correspondent for Good News Movement. "Surprising their son with a puppy! He named him Milo," read the caption of the video credited to an Instagram user who uses the handle rawmomlyfe.

The clip opens with a text insert that says, "When you surprise your son with a new puppy, and he didn't think it was real at first." It then shows a kid sitting on a couch with his eyes closed. As the video progresses, his father presents him with a surprise gift. The kid then opens his eyes only to find a cute puppy as a present and gives a sceptical look. He even touched it to see if it was real or a soft toy. Soon after, he caressed the fur baby in his arms and got emotional. Towards the end, his father comforts him while he holds the puppy in his arms.

The video was shared on Twitter a day ago and has since gained over 1.3 lakh views and 3,500 likes. The share has also received several comments.

A Twitter user wrote, "The fact that he initially didn't think he was real… was everything." "I didn't even have to see the reaction to know what it would be. And I was already in tears," posted another. "Now this will melt even the coldest heart, took about two nanoseconds for mine. Okay, maybe three nanoseconds. I'm having a bad day," expressed a third. A fourth commented, "That was so dang sweet; that little guy was just overwhelmed with joy. Best friends for life."