Kid’s precious reaction to mom’s nose boop may melt your heart. Watch

Videos featuring kids acting in the cutest manner can easily make one feel happier. And this sweet video of a little boy reacting to his mom’s actions may leave you saying aww repeatedly. Shared by Instagram user Danielle, the video is a must watch if you want to see something sweet.

The clip starts with Danielle giving her two-year-old a boop on his nose. The little one reacts in a manner that can make anyone gush.

“Just because we all need a little more sweetness in our lives,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Check out the video:

Shared on January 23, the clip has garnered over two lakh likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some expressed their love for the adorable reaction of the little one, others commented how the clip brightened their day. Some dropped heart emojis to shower their love for the cute clip.

“The cutest thing I’ve ever seen. I’ve already watched it a hundred times,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg he’s so precious,” gushed another. “That is just the cutest boop I’ve ever seen,” commented a third.

What do you think of this sweet clip?

