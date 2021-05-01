IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Kid’s rendition of Bob Dylan’s Blowin' in the Wind goes viral. Video will win your heart
The video has now prompted people to share love-filled comments.(Twitter/@g_chintamani)
The video has now prompted people to share love-filled comments.(Twitter/@g_chintamani)
trending

Kid’s rendition of Bob Dylan’s Blowin' in the Wind goes viral. Video will win your heart

“Such a beautiful rendition of such an inspiring song!” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 05:40 PM IST

A video showcasing Indian fusion band Advaita’s bassist Gaurav Chintamani’s son singing the iconic song Blowin' in the Wind has gone viral. His melodious rendition of the song, originally sung by Bob Dylan, may leave you mesmerised.

“1 of our favourite books is the illustrated “Blowin’ In The Wind” by #johnjmuth. That book, this song has helped answer the questions that the little dude has asked us, on race, freedom, equality. Those questions, this song will never stop being relevant,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 19,000 views. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Thanks to you and your son for lifting my heart and spirits with this. I hope that your little boy's future will be in a world closer to the ideals of this beautiful song,” wrote a Twitter user. “What a beautiful rendition of this Dylan song. Beautiful young voice and a beautiful smile. Brought me joy,” expressed another. “Such a beautiful rendition of such an inspiring song!” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video

Related Stories

The image shows Anjana Madathil with her daughter.(Facebook/@Anjana Madathil)
The image shows Anjana Madathil with her daughter.(Facebook/@Anjana Madathil)
trending

This toddler’s duet with mother on AR Rahman’s song is winning hearts

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 06:37 PM IST
The 49-second-long recording starts with Madathil singing the song Agar Tum Saath Ho composed by AR Rahman from the movie Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP