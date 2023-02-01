Home / Trending / Kili Paul and Neema Paul sing Besharam Rang, video goes viral. Watch

Kili Paul and Neema Paul sing Besharam Rang, video goes viral. Watch

Published on Feb 01, 2023 06:22 PM IST

Pathaan's song Besharam Rang has gone viral online. Now, Kili Paul and Neema Paul were seen singing the tunes of this song. Watch the full video inside.

Kili Paul and Neema Paul sing Besharam Rang.(Instagram/@kili_paul)
ByVrinda Jain

The song Besharam Rang from Pathaan has made waves online. People are loving the tunes of it, and many are even recreating the hook steps of the song. Now, Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul also shared a video where they sang this popular song.

In the short video, both of them are standing side by side. As they sing, Kili Paul is holding a small instrument on which he plays the beats. This song is originally sung by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro. The post's caption read, "Rate This!! Neema wants to be @shilparao."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded on social media, it has been liked by two lakh people. The clip has also received several comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "This bro-sis duo is too good. So much passion for Indian music. " A second person wrote, "Beautiful singing both of you." " I really appreciate you. You are a very good singer. I love you so much, brother and sister," said a third. A fourth person said, "Looks like entire industry has to be shifted from Mumbai now." Many others have reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis.

pathan shah rukh khan deepika padukone + 1 more
