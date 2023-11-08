Killer whales sink yacht after 45-minute attack, crew narrowly escapes

A group of orcas, also known as killer whales, attacked and sunk a boat in southwestern Europe after attacking it for 45 minutes. The incident happened on October 31, as a crew with a group sailed through the Strait of Gibraltar. According to reports, this is the fourth time that orcas from this region's population have sunk a vessel in the last two years. Grazie Mamma II, the yacht that the killer whale attacked. (Facebook/@Morskie Mile)

Morskie Mile, a sailing school in Warsaw, Poland, who operated the boat, took to Facebook to share about the incident. They wrote, "Yesterday in the Strait of Gibraltar early afternoon our yacht was attacked by a herd of oreks. They hit the steering fin for 45 minutes, causing major damage and leakage. Despite attempts to bring the yacht to the port by the Captain, Crew and Rescuers from the SAR, port tugs and the Moroccan Navy, the unit sunk near the entrance to the port of Tanger Med. The crew is safe, unharmed and sound already in Spain." (Also Read: Bloodthirsty orcas brutally attack a whale shark. Watch rare video)

The page further shared, "This yacht was the most wonderful thing in maritime sailing for all of us. Longtime friendships formed on board. We sailed on this yacht around the most beautiful places in Europe and the Atlantic archipelagos, trained numerous sea stewards, discovered the beautiful and the unknown, tasted Mediterranean specialties and sailed, sailed, sailing. Very good memories will be transferred to Grazie Mamma II. Love of the sea always wins and friendships remain with us."

This post was shared on November 1. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 700 times. The share also has numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "My heart is with Lech and all the wonderful crew of the Sea Miles, with whom I have spent many and I think not the last great cruise. Every cruise with you is always an inspiration and a wonderful experience for me."

A second commented, "Respect for the captain and crew!"

A third shared, "Glad everyone is doing ok."

"Thank the lord your'e all ok," commented a fourth.

A fifth posted, "Losing your yacht is a big deal. The most important thing is that no one got hurt. Keep your head up."

