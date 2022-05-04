Kim Kardashian received this special gift from Ripley's while trying on Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress before Met Gala

Kim Kardashian turned heads at Met Gala 2022 when she walked in wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962. Since then, social media platforms have been abuzz with posts about the look. One of those posts has now captured people’s attention and it is about the American media personality receiving a special gift during her visit to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum that provided the gown to her for the event.

The organisation took to their official Instagram page to share a video that shows Kim Kardashian visiting the place for dress fitting before the Met Gala. Interestingly, they also presented Kardashian with a special gift. The video shows her receiving a silver box with an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair kept inside. Ripley’s also posted a detailed caption to explain more about the visit.

“During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley's Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair. The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look,” they wrote. Marilyn Monroe wore the dress in 1962 when she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to American President John F. Kennedy.

The video opens to show Kim Kardashian opening a gift packet with the silver box kept inside it. Then she asks what it is and upon receiving the answer, she gets very surprised. She also showcased beautiful smile while looking at the contents of the box.

Take a look at the post:

Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to share more about the iconic dress that she wore. “Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” she wrote about the theme of the event.

“I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis,” she added.

In the next few lines, she also thanked Ripley’s for lending her the dress. “Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment,” she posted. Her share is complete with a few amazing images. While some of the pictures show her wearing the dress, others showcase throwback pictures of Marilyn Monroe.

Ripley’s also shared another post to talk about the dress and how it is stored. They also added that Kardashian changed into a replica soon after making her red carpet appearance. Take a look at the post they shared:

What are your thoughts on the posts by Ripley’s and Kim Kardashian about Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress?