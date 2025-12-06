Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw pays tribute to Simone Tata: 'My Shero is no more'

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Friday expressed grief over the death of Simone Tata, the iconic business leader who transformed Lakme into one of India's most recognisable beauty brands. “Deeply saddened that my shero is no more,” Shaw wrote in an emotional post on X, calling Simone Tata the “doyen of women business leaders”. Simone Tata passed away on Friday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.(X/@kiranshaw)

Simone Tata, the mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and stepmother of the late Ratan Tata, passed away on Friday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after a brief illness. She was 95.

Sharing a photo with the late entrepreneur, Shaw wrote, “I hugely admired her acumen & courage to pioneer Lakme as a cosmetic era in India.” “Her rich legacy is etched in history forever,” she said, offering her condolences to Noel Tata and the family.

According to a statement from the Tata Group, last respects for the founder of Lakme will be held on Saturday morning at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church in Colaba.

“She will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakmé as India’s leading cosmetic brand and for laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain. She also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute,” a Tata Group spokesperson said in a statement.

Who was Simone Tata?

Born Simone Naval Dunoyer in Geneva in 1953, she arrived in India as a tourist before marrying Naval H. Tata two years later. Her association with the Tata Group began soon after, and in 1961 she joined the board of Lakme, then a small subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills Company (TOMCO). Under her leadership, the brand grew into India’s most recognisable beauty label.

By 1982, she became the chairperson of Lakme and earned the title “Cosmetic Czarina of India” for shaping India’s modern beauty industry and influencing generations of consumers.

“With her positivity and deep resolve, she overcame many challenges in her life while touching many of us deeply. May her soul rest in peace, and God give us the strength to overcome this loss,” the Tata Group said in a statement.

Simone Tata is survived by her son Noel Tata, daughter-in-law Aloo Mistry, and grandchildren Neville, Maya and Leah.