The officers helping the the kitten out of the engine. &nbsp;(Facebook/Town of Ramapo Police Department)
Kitten stuck inside car engine gets help from cops. Here's how it was rescued

Town of Ramapo Police Department posted the video on Facebook to show how they rescued the trapped kitten. 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:08 AM IST

In a scary incident, a tiny kitten got stuck inside the engine of a car and need some help to get out. Thankfully, a group of police officers came to its rescue and managed to safely remove it from the tough spot. A video of the kitten’s rescue has since been shared on Facebook and collected various reactions.

Town of Ramapo Police Department posted the video on Facebook. In their post, they explained that they received a call about the kitten being trapped and went to help the little animal. 

“On Thursday, Officer Genito, Officer Simpson, and Dog Control Officer McGrath responded to a residence on Viola Rd in New Hempstead for a report of a kitten that was trapped in the engine compartment of a vehicle. After a lengthy struggle, the officers were able to safely remove the kitten from the car,” says the post.

Watch the video to see how the kitten was rescued. 

Shared on September 19, the video has collected various appreciative reactions on Facebook. 

“Thank you for helping this kitten!” shared a Facebook user. “Thank you for rescuing that poor baby. I hope it got a good home,” wrote another. “Heroes!” commented a third. 

What do you think about this rescue? 

 

