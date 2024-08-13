Knife sticks to woman’s skin because of magnet implants in her body. Watch

A woman made it to the Guinness World Records (GWR) list with her unusual feat. She grabbed the title by getting 52 technological implants, including magnets and chips. A video shared on the GWR Instagram page shows how knives and coins stick to her skin because of her implants. The image shows a knife sticking to a woman’s hand because of the magnet implants in her body. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Most technological implants in the body (female) - 52 by Anastasia Synn, USA,” GWR wrote while posting the video.

In the clip, Anastasia shows how objects with iron in them stick to her body. She also claims that she can easily open or close a video with the chips implanted in her body.

Take a look at the video of the record here:

With over 1.5 million views, the video has gone viral on social media. It has also collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“What’s the point of all that,” asked an Instagram user. Another person added, “I’m so confused by the magnets, at least you would never lose your change again.”

A third person commented, “MRI machines fear her.” A fourth wrote, “I identify as a magnet.”

According to a GWR blog, Anastasia has various interactive, technological implants. She got most of them as tributes to her late husband.

What are your thoughts on this woman’s unusual world record? Did it leave you surprised?