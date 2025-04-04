Kolhapur makeup artist perfectly recreates Rihanna’s glam look from Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar last year made global headlines, with celebrities from around the world in attendance. But one of the jaw-dropping moments came courtesy of pop icon Rihanna. Dressed in a vibrant pink hooded gown paired with a contrasting sky-blue scarf, Rihanna turned heads instantly with her stunning appearance. Kolhapur makeup artist stunned Instagram by transforming into Rihanna, nailing the pop star’s Ambani bash look with jaw-dropping accuracy.(Instagram/sonali_mehndi)

Her unique outfit and flawless beauty look quickly became a trending topic across social media, sparking admiration and imitation in equal measure.

Sonali’s viral tribute from Kolhapur

Among those inspired was Sonali, a mehendi and makeup artist based in Kolhapur. She wowed users with her meticulous recreation of Rihanna’s look, down to the last detail. Posting the transformation on Instagram, Sonali left viewers stunned with how accurately she captured the singer’s essence.

From the contoured cheekbones and sculpted brows to the glittery eyeshadow and lip shade, everything was spot-on. She even mimicked the way Rihanna carried the scarf, demonstrating not just makeup skills but a keen eye for fashion aesthetics.

Her video, which showcases a seamless before-and-after transition, racked up nearly 13 million views in just a few days.

Internet can’t stop praising

The internet was quick to shower Sonali with praise. In the comments, users marvelled at her talent, with many calling her version “better than AI filters” and “a real artist’s work.”

One person wrote, “Wait, this is not Rihanna? She nailed it!” Another said, “Give her a ticket to Hollywood already.” Someone else commented, “So much better than typical influencer makeup. She understood the assignment.”

A viewer gushed, “This is talent. Real, raw, desi talent!” While another said, “She didn’t just copy—she embodied Rihanna.”

Others were more emotional in their response, with one saying, “Watching this gave me goosebumps. The transformation is unreal.” A fan wrote, “You’re putting Kolhapur on the global makeup map!”

Many admired her artistry, calling her a “hidden gem” and “a name to watch out for.”