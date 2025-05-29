Kolkata man claiming ‘mafia connection’ threatens US YouTuber after taking him to wrong hotel

A US tourist’s unsettling experience in Kolkata has sparked concern online after a man accompanying a local taxi driver not only took him to the wrong hotel but also threatened him with “mafia connections". The man filmed the encounter and shared a video on YouTube, which has since gone viral. US YouTuber Dustin paid ₹ 800 for a taxi to his hotel from Kolkata Airport. (YouTuber/@dustincheverier6808)

“From this point forward I will never use random taxi drivers from the airport, always Uber. I didn't plan to make any videos from the airport as I was already tired from traveling. However, when the taxi driver brought me to the wrong hotel after I showed him the correct address and location on the map I started filming,” wrote Dustin.

“At the time, I didn't understand what he was saying and had my friend translate, he said it was pretty messed up. We agreed to 700 beforehand including the parking ticket and as you can see in the video the prices kept changing. Regardless, I've had a good time in India so far and this situation doesn't really change anything,” he continued.

Viewer discretion advised: This video contains strong and abusive language

What did social media say?

“Someone should report this case to Kolkata police. It’s a shame for us, treating tourists like this,” posted an individual. Another added, “I have reported to Kolkata Police with the video link and requested for prompt action against such hooliganism.”

A third joined, “Those who are saying he should have taken the bus, metro, uber, etc. etc., tell me a thing how a damn foreigner is supposed to know what to take and what not to! Instead of criticising him, could we not just talk about the law and order situation in this state where these things keep happening?” A fourth wrote, “I’m Bengali, and I can understand what that guy is saying. He’s extremely rude and cursing! I’m really sorry you had to experience this. Please know that not all people are like that, and I hope you enjoyed the rest of your stay in Kolkata. Once again, I’m truly sorry.”