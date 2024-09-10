Meet the Infosys co-founder who is richer than Sudha and Narayana Murthy

Narayana and Sudha Murty secured the fifth spot on the list of Bengaluru's wealthiest families. According to the recently-released Hurun India Rich List 2024, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has a net worth of ₹36,600 crores, making him the fifth-richest person in Bengaluru and 69th richest in India. Co-founder of Infosys and the Chairman of IIIT-Bangalore Kris Gopalakrishnan. (ANI Photo)

However, Narayana Murthy’s considerable fortune is surpassed by another Infosys co-founder, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, who is worth an estimated ₹38,500 crore.

Who is S Gopalakrishnan?

Senapathy “Kris” Gopalakrishnan is one of the co-founders of Infosys. He served as the CEO and Managing Director of the IT giant from 2007 to 2011.

He served as the Vice Chairman of Infosys from 2011 to 2014.

Gopalakrishnan, 69, currently serves as the Chairman of Axilor Ventures, a startup accelerator that has invested in companies like GoodHome, Kaagaz and EnKash.

Kris Gopalakrishnan holds master’s degrees in physics and computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

In 2011, he was conferred with a Padma Bhushan, the country’s third highest civilian award.

He is married to Sudha Gopalakrishnan. The couple founded the Pratiksha Trust, a charity organisation that focuses on brain research.

According to the Infosys website, Gopalakrishnan serves on the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He is the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIIT, Bangalore, and is also on the Board of Trustees of the Chennai Mathematical Institute.

The Infosys story

Infosys was founded by seven engineers from a one-bedroom apartment in 1981. The company later moved to Bengaluru from Pune.

The seven Infosys co-founders are Naryana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, SD Shibulal, K Dinesh, and N S Raghavan.

What started as a dream with an initial capital of around $250 is today one of the world’s largest IT services company with a market capitalisation of around $80 billion.