Kunal Kapoor asks people about book that has changed their perspective, tweeple reply

Any avid reader knows the power of a good book. From transporting one to a different place and time to transforming one's outlook on life, the potential these literary artefacts hold is quite far-ranging. In line with this idea, Kunal Kapoor has asked people about a book they've read which has given them a whole new perspective. The answers to this inquiry are quite diverse. Check out the thread to see if your favourite book is mentioned in it. You may even find a recommendation for what to read next.

Kunal Kapoor asked this question from his official Twitter account on January 31. "Which is the one book you’ve read that’s given you a whole new perspective?" wrote the Bollywood actor.

Which is the one book you’ve read, that’s given you a whole new perspective? — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 31, 2021

From The Secret to The Fountainhead, netizens left all sorts of responses in the thread. One person said, "The Secret".

Another individual wrote, "The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand". "21 lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari," read one comment under the share.

A Twitter user proclaimed, "The Hungry Tide by Amitav Ghosh - Great perspective about conservation," while somebody else declared, "Think and grow rich".

