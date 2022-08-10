Labrador dog and pet dad love to cuddle in five pawdorable ways. Watch

Both pet parents and dogs have unique ways of cuddling and showing love and affection to each other. Just like this video that shows a Labrador and his human cuddling in pawdorable ways. The video opens with a text insert that says, "Different ways to cuddle with your dogs." The adorable video is gaining a lot of traction and may prompt you to watch it over and over again.

A page dedicated to a Labrador named Magnus shared the video on Instagram. The dog is a therapy dog and a service dog to his human Brian Benson. The page has 5.1 lakh followers on Instagram who look forward to Magnus's daily routines.

The video was posted with the caption, "What is your favorite way to cuddle with your dog?" The video is a montage of different clips and shows how Magnus and his human cuddle in different adorable ways, including the big spoon, faces up, chest bump and paw wrap.

Watch the video featuring the dog below:

Since being shared an hour ago, the video has accumulated over 83,200 views and nearly 10,000 likes, and the numbers only seem to be increasing. People also took to the comments section to share their favourite dog cuddles.

"Dog cuddles are the best cuddles," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to Luna, a Mini cockapoo. Another Insta page named Local Pet Sitters enquired, "Omg! How did u make him do everything so flawlessly?" "Every kind of doggo cuddle is the best cuddle," shared a third dedicated to a dog named Chaly. "This is so wholesome and I'm here for it," expressed a fourth.

"The big spoon," wrote an individual. "You two are the best buddies," posted another. "The 'Big Spoon' is my go to cuddle with my yellow lab mix Ranger," shared a third. "Chest bump is how Comet prefers to snuggle!" commented a fourth.