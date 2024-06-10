Laid-off Indian-origin techie told he's being replaced by Indians in India: ‘They're taking our jobs’

The video of an Indian-origin software engineer, who was laid off by his employer in the United States, talking about how his job is being replaced by Indians living in India is being shared widely on the internet. The Indian-origin software engineer said his entire team was laid off. (X/@Alphafox78)

The undated clip, which is a little over a minute long, begins with the engineer introducing himself and revealing that he was recently laid off.

"I’m a software engineer. I work in tech or at least I used to work in tech until recently until my whole team got laid off," he says in the video.

The techie then recalls his exit interview with his employers, during which he got to know that the company was replacing him and his team with workers who live in India.

The man, shocked and surprised to hear this, told the company that he, too, is an Indian.

He said he pitched to be retained in his job. "If you keep me around I’m already Indian right? We can get rid of these crackers and replace them with my friends.

The engineer argued that he was born in India and that his family moved to the US for work. He added that he was ready to relocate to India if his employer wished.

"They (company) are like 'no, no, no, you don’t get it. We are getting rid of you. We are moving the job to India to be done from India, who will do it cheaper there'," the man said, recalling the conversation.

"And in that moment, I turned into every one of your fathers. I was like go**amn Indians are taking our jobs," he said in the rant.

The video on X has over one million views.

Last month, Google laid off nearly 200 employees from its “core team" and relocated some of the jobs overseas with the aim to cut costs as the company continues its restructuring process. The Sundar Pichai-led company was expected to hire replacement workers for positions in India and Mexico, CNBC reported citing internal documents of the company.

