Lauren Sanchez drops 4-word remark for Mark Zuckerberg: Jeff Bezos' fiance reacts to Meta boss singing for his wife

Mark Zuckerberg stunned everyone when he dramatically ripped off his tuxedo on stage while celebrating his wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday. The tech billionaire recreated singer Benson Boone's stunt from the 2025 Grammys, revealing the exact same outfit Boone wore at the event beneath his suit. This bold move by the Meta boss left both the party audience and his wife in awe. Social media users were equally surprised by this unexpected side of Zuckerberg. As expected, when he posted a video of the stunt on Instagram, it drew countless reactions, including a comment from Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. Earlier, rumors linked Zuckerberg and Sanchez after trolls speculated that the Meta CEO was caught staring at the journalist during Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. Lauren Sanchez's remark on Mark Zuckerberg's performance video has prompted a flurry of comments. (Instagram/@zuck, Reuters)

In the celebration video, Zuckerberg enters the venue wearing a black suit. Within moments, he takes the help of two people to tear off the attire to reveal a sparkly blue jumpsuit. He then goes on to serenade the love of his life.

What did Lauren Sanchez say?

“This is amazing! Wow,” the American author wrote in the comments section of the video. She also added a raising hands emoticon to conclude her post.

Online interaction between Lauren Sanchez and Mark Zuckerberg. (Instagram/@zuck)

Social media is abuzz:

Her post received numerous comments from people. An individual wrote, “Energy is so addictive.” Another added, “Jeff should do the same after your return from space.” A third expressed, "This is brilliant. Mark Zuckerberg also reacted to Sanchez's remark and responded with the same emoji she used.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez:

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez publicly admitted their relationship in 2019 after Bezos announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years. A few years later, in 2023, Bezos and Sanchez got engaged.