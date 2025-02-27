Elon Musk's one-word reaction to Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post policy change that prompted opinion editor to resign

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire owner of the Washington Post, declared that the publication would only support opinions on “personal liberties” and “free markets,” prompting the news outlet’s opinion editor to resign. Following the announcement, social media was divided, with some supporting Bezos and others opposing his stance. Elon Musk has joined the discussion and left a one-word reaction for his space race rival. Elon Musk shared his reaction to Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post policy change on X. (AFP, Reuters)

“Jeff Bezos has just sent an email to WaPo employees informing them that the opinion page will now write daily about two ‘pillars’,” an X user wrote, adding this shift has led to opinion editor David Shipley stepping down from his position. Elon Musk reposted this X user’s share and wrote “bravo” while tagging Jeff Bezos.

The world’s richest man’s position on this shift has prompted a flurry of responses on X. One individual wrote, “Sounds like Jeff Bezos wants to stay in business! " Another added, “the Trump effort.” Others indicated that the Amazon founder took the stance to avoid retaliation by President Donald Trump.

Check out the post shared by Elon Musk:

Jeff Bezos’ statement:

“I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning: I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages,” he wrote in a X post, adding, “We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.”

Explaining his viewpoint, the tech mogul posted, “There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.”

Jeff Bezos on David Shipley’s resignation:

“I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t ‘hell yes,’ then it had to be ‘no.’ After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction,” he posted.