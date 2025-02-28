Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta fires ‘roughly 20’ employees for leaking confidential information, says ‘there will be more’
The firings came after reports about Zuckerberg's meetings with employees, in which the Meta boss said his conversations were being leaked to the media.
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has fired “roughly 20” employees for leaking “confidential information” to the media. According to AFP, a company spokesperson added that there would be more firings in the coming days.
What did Meta say?
“We tell employees when they join the company, and we offer periodic reminders, that it is against our policies to leak internal information, no matter the intent," a Meta spokesperson said, according to AFP.
“We recently conducted an investigation that resulted in roughly 20 employees being terminated for sharing confidential information outside the company, and we expect there will be more,” the company added.
"We take this seriously, and will continue to take action when we identify leaks,” the statement continued.
“Low morale of Meta workers”
According to Verge, Meta employees' morale declined after Mark Zuckerberg announced drastic changes to content moderation policies. The company’s DEI programs' termination and subsequent layoffs of “low performers” also impacted the organisation's overall morale.
Meta CTO on the leaks:
In an internal meeting earlier this month, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth made comments about the “leaks” in the company, reported Verge. “There’s a funny thing that’s happening with these leaks,” Bosworth said.
“When things leak, I think a lot of times people think, ‘Ah, okay, this is leaked, therefore it’ll put pressure on us to change things.’ The opposite is more likely,” he added.
Earlier, a meeting involving the CTO was leaked, as reported by Verge. He wrote a remark referencing the incident on an internal, open group called ‘Let’s Fix Meta'.
“As predicted, the entirety of today's Q&A leaked. It sounds like someone just gave the entire audio feed to a journalist,” he had posted.