Lawyer rants about intern asking for work, lists 5 reasons why he doesn’t delegate: ‘Tab hi sudhrega yeh h****kh**’

A lawyer sparked a debate on how full-time employees treat interns after sharing that he never gives any tasks to his intern, even when the newbie asks him for work almost daily. An X post by a lawyer about his intern has divided the internet. (Unsplash/mediumrare)

“This intern, despite knowing very well that I am not going to give him any work, comes to ask me every single day if I have any work for him. Ek din, Friday late evening ko kaam de dunga do din ka tab hi sudhrega yeh h****kh**,” the lawyer wrote.

In a follow-up post, he explained the reasons he doesn’t delegate his work. He said that he does so because “interns don’t get paid much,” “they should enjoy rather than work,” “he doesn’t want to take on the extra burden of reviewing an intern’s work,” “he thinks the intern asks him just for fun’s sake,” and “he can’t push for the intern’s recruitment, so there’s no point in making him work.”

A lawyer's post on X. (Screengrab (X))

What did social media say?

“Long ago, I interned with a PSU Bank and got to witness life in a forex dealing room. There was no designated desk for interns. On the trading floor, we used to pull a chair and sit in the corner (worst case, you just stand). On the first day, I was told not to touch any trading terminal (even by mistake) and just keep my eyes & ears open. There was one ‘Shukla ji’, who was in his fifties with 30+ years of experience — a master of forex & interest rate swaps. During my first week, I dared to walk up to him and ask him if he could explain these instruments to me. He replied, ‘Beta, always remember, I am a very ‘BeeJee’ (busy) man!’ One of the biggest lessons of my life,” posted an X user.

Another asked, “What is the difficulty in delegating?” A third added, “Shiddat ka inaam banta hai. I did this too in a tier 1 law firm during internship coz they would think me being non NLU won’t know much of the corp side. I started with arranging three cartons of papers clients had dumped on them.”

A fourth wrote, “Just give him work, it's not that deep. He is an intern, he knows he has to show something to get converted. Even if not that, he may just be interested to learn the work. Very weird reaction to someone who just wants to work?”