Leopard breaks into Maharashtra school, rescued in four-hour-long operation

In a shocking incident, a leopard broke into a school canteen located in a village near Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. The adult male big cat found itself in a tight spot after getting into the building and animal rescue team Wildlife SOS along with officials of the Forest Department reached the spot the rescue the leopard. A detailed story of the operation was shared on Instagram by Wildlife SOS and has received much applause from netizens.

“Leopard Found in a School! In a shocking incident, an adult male leopard broke into the canteen of a school located in a village in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra,” explains the caption shared alongside the video. “Equipping themselves with safety nets, a trap cage and protective gear to carry out the rescue mission, a five-member team from Wildlife SOS rushed to assist a team of forest officers in the rescue operation,” it adds. The recording shows men gearing up to rescue the big cat without causing it any kind of harm.

Take a look at the detailed recording:

Shared on July 24, the clip has garnered over 9,000 views and several reactions. People flooded the comments section with appreciation for the Wildlife SOS crew. “Thank goodness no one was injured! And thank you for your treatment of the leopard!” wrote an Instagram user. “I love reading stories like this one. The poor leopard was probably frightened and you helped save him without further harm. Thank you for your caring compassion for the wildlife it never goes unnoticed,” commented another.

“Well done guys!” said a third. People didn’t hold back while sharing heart emojis and clapping hands emoticons for the amazing rescue operation.

What are your thoughts on this rescue?