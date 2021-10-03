Happened on 3rd October 2010

Date? Check! Time? Check! Check! Alright then, here we go to the day when India hosted its first-ever multi-sports event. Almost a decade ago, the day was just as bright and sunny as it is in the capital of India today but something bigger was planned. 12 days, 21 sports, 71 participating commonwealth nations, 272 events aligned, and a billion eager eyes watching to see what the games have in store.

There were several players eagerly waiting to play in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The moment clock struck seven on the evening of 3rd October 2010, the stadium was filled with cheers, the sky was illuminated by a firework display, and Shera, the official mascot of the game made his debut. As it turns out, you guessed it right; In Indian Sports History, this was the time when the country hosted the XIX Commonwealth Games. The day will never be forgotten as, in addition to being a proud moment for India, it was also a great sporting achievement after the Asian Games as a host.

The jubilant energy and unending preparation of the whole nation were at their peak. Throughout the year, the government worked day and night in preparation for this event, and finally, on this occasion, the world was able to witness the enthusiasm of Indians with which other countries were hosted for this international sports competition.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, along with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, embellished the ceremony with their presence. A number of past Commonwealth medalists were also invited to the ceremony alongside three heads of state from the Maldives, Nauru, and Monaco. Unquestionably, it was a big day.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, the then President of India, Pratibha Patil was accompanied by Prince Charles and addressed the audience: 'Let the Games begin!'

From the centre of the stadium, a huge golden aerostat rose dramatically into the sky, revealing all the anticipation that had built up for a year. The stage and blimp seemed immense next to the Nagada drums. It was a Great Indian Journey, using a range of illustrations on the stadium floor to represent various aspects of the home country.

An example of one such section was the Knowledge Tree - a sacred space of learning that showcased Indian Classical dance and music handed down by Guru Shishya Parampara. Not just this, several stage performances captured the emotions of Indian traditions and culture, including a homage to India's freedom struggle or the real India being projected on an aerostat. With its mesmerizing performance, the ceremony evidently set the stage for the beginning of the Commonwealth Games in India.

Drums rolled as the Queen's Baton made its way through all 71 Commonwealth nations, as well as their game flags standing with pride, and Abhinav Bindra of India led a grand entrance on stage as a torchbearer.

The event concluded with a rendition of Jeeyo, Utho, Badho, Jeeto (Live, Rise, Move, Win) by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The song served as the Commonwealth's official anthem for 2010.

XIX Commonwealth Gamer opening ceremony was indeed a colourful extravaganza and a grand representation of India's diverse culture, ethnicity, and traditional face with a multitude of performances illustrating these aspects. Each performer was carefully selected from every corner of India and had been practising this great night for over months, including the best athletes, Bollywood stars, musicians, and renowned officials.

Despite the fact that many safety and hygiene issues were raised before the event and it almost ruined the image of the country as a host. But in end, the day marked the start of one of the greatest events in history.

