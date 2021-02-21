‘Let’s go’: Video shows sweet interaction between keeper and elephant

Have you ever seen those videos which have the power to uplift your mood almost instantly? If you’re looking for something in that category, then this video shared on Instagram is what you need to see. Shared by Sheldrick Trust on their official profile, the video shows an interaction between a baby elephant named Sattao and the place’s head keeper Benjamin.

The video captures how Benjamin manages to send the jumbo off to the swimming pool after he was eyeing the shares of his friends Pare and Mteto during milk feeding.

“No complaining, let’s go!” How do you keep a herd of growing elephants in line? It’s really an art form. You must be firm but gentle, commanding respect without eliciting stress. Our Keepers are experts at this, especially during milk feedings, when our more enterprising orphans are tempted to pilfer a friend’s bottle. Sattao was definitely eyeing Pare and Mteto’s shares of milk, but a whistle and a wagging finger from Head Keeper Benjamin quickly sent him off to the swimming pool,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. It also asks the netizens to keep sound up and you should do just that to fully enjoy the clip.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 59,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some expressed their joy after seeing the video, others asked questions of various kinds.

“What does Satao mean? It’s a popular name for elephants? asked an Instagram user. To which, the organisation replied, “As with many of our orphans, Sattao is named after the area where he was rescued, forever linking him to his origins. He comes from a part of Tsavo East known for its big tuskers.”

“Look forward to your posts each day!” shared another. “I imagine Keeper Benjamin’s whistles say 'Move it, move it, move it!'" said a third.

What do you think of the sweet video?

