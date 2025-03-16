Lex Fridman reveals he fasted for 2 days before interviewing PM Modi: 'For right mindset'

Podcaster and AI scientist Lex Fridman revealed that in preparation to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi he took on a two-day fast, eating no food and just drinking water. "I am fasting right now. It has been almost two days, 45 hours. I have not had any food just water. In honour of this conversation, just to get into the right mindset and spiritual level," he said, drawing a laugh from the prime minister, as the two sat down for a chat. Podcaster Lex Fridman and PM Narendra Modi chatted for over three hours on his podcast. (X/@lexfridman)

During the conversation, which lasted over three hours, Fridman spoke of PM Modi's frequent fasting rituals and asked him what he thinks about when he is fasting for several days at a time. "I am truly pleasantly surprised and honoured that you are fasting. All the more because it feels like you are fasting as a tribute of respect for me," PM Modi replied.

Take a look at the video here:

The prime minister spoke of the way he uses fasting as a method of self-discipline. "It brings the inner and outer self to balance. When you fast, your senses become highly sensitive, extra sharp and aware. Fasting also accelerates your thinking process," he added. PM Modi also shared that before he fasts he usually prepares his body for days with Ayurvedic practices and yoga to "reset" his body. He said his love for fasting was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and for four to five months every year, he eats only one meal a day. He revealed that he has maintained his fasting practices for 50-55 years.

The prime minister revealed that he was once fasting when he had to participate in bilateral talks with then US president Barack Obama. PM Modi said he turned down a formal dinner organised for him and chose to continue his fast. "When I met him the next time, he invited me to lunch and told me to eat twice as much to make up for the last time," he joked.

Fridman also shared that he was learning the Gayatri Mantra and recited it for Prime Minister Modi after which he explained the meaning and importance of it when meditating.

