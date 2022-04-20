Lifeguard assisting in rescue gets dragged by ocean current, surfer saves him

A video of a surfer rescuing a lifeguard was recently posted online. The video shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement has since captured people’s attention. It has also prompted people to share various appreciative comments.

“This lifeguard had entered the water to assist in a rescue during a boggie board tournament but after completing the rescue, he ended up being dragged by the ocean current and could not exit the water. Observing from the shore surfer Renan Souza went down the rocks to help rescue the man and jumped in the water... A hero rescuing another hero. ‘The guy was going to die. My heart burned. It really burned,’ said Renan. After grabbing the lifeguard in the churning water, Renan paddled them both out of harm’s way to deeper water and out of the way of the crashing waves. The helicopter completed the rescue and the lifeguard was taken to the hospital with bruises,” they wrote and explained the incident while sharing the video.

The video has been posted about 10 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 61,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many wrote that the clip left them emotional.

“Beautiful moment. Human empathy and unselfishness is the most beautiful thing,” wrote an Instagram user. “I could feel this in my bones. Incredible human bravery and selflessness,” posted another. “OMG. How can life be more beautiful? He's a real angel,” commented a third. “This has me crying,” expressed a fourth.

