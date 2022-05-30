Home / Trending / Like mother like son: Baby works out with mother. Watch viral video
Like mother like son: Baby works out with mother. Watch viral video

  • This video posted on Instagram shows how a cute baby does a plank along with his mom.
The cute baby works out with his mum in this Instagram video that has gone viral.&nbsp;(Instagram/@fitstagram.michelle)
Published on May 30, 2022 12:16 PM IST
ByHarshita Singhania

Children always look up to their parents. It is certainly a delight watching them do so. A viral video, that has been posted on Instagram is going viral on the platform. You may be left smiling from cheek to cheek after watching this adorable video.

The video opens to show Austin, a five-month-old, laying on his stomach. His mum is ready in position, doing an elbow plank. She can be seen giving the infant a ‘pep talk’.- The text on the video reads “My 5-month-old is learning new things”. After which, with all the strength within him, baby Austin gets into the plank position himself and holds it for a good duration of time. The baby’s mother further shares she is proud of his new milestone and writes “Strong like mom," while looking at him with pride in her eyes.

The being shared a week ago, the video has garnered a whopping 24 million views and 14,600 comments. Posted on @fitstagram.michelle, her Instagram page has over 42,500 followers. Michelle is based in Norwalk, Connecticut USA.

“So impressive!! Watch out world” writes an Instagram user Another user points out their matching outfits to which Michelle, the mother, replies “total coincidence”. A third shares “This is amazing."

What do you think of this particularly fit baby?

workout baby viral
