Lion cub rescued from trap near Gir forest in Gujarat
A lion cub trapped in a snare on the outskirts of Prachi village in Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat was rescued on Wednesday, a Forest department official said.
Though the department didn't reveal details of the incident, the involvement of poachers is suspected.
In a related development, forest officials from adjoining Junagadh district nabbed four persons who were trying to flee in a car, the department said in a release.
The four persons included a man who fled from a hospital in Talala taluka in Gir Somnath district while undergoing treatment for a lion attack at Prachi.
The statement said a team of forest officials rushed to a place near Prachi, which is close to the Girforest, after getting a message that a lion had attacked a person.
Upon reaching there, officials found a lion cub trapped in a snare, the statement said.
After some efforts, they also found a man who was attacked by a lion.
While the cub, which was trapped by its leg, was rescued and sent to a care centre for treatment, the injured man was referred to a hospital in Talala town, but he fled.
Later, four suspects, including the injured man, were nabbed near Vadala village in Junagadh district when they were trying to flee in a vehicle, the statement said.
While the injured man has been referred to Junagadh civil hospital, three others were detained for questioning, it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid’s precious reaction to mom’s nose boop may melt your heart. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Redditors share plans if given the power of invisibility. Some are hilarious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man bows before local train as services resume, pic amazes Anand Mahindra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-year-old tiger undergoes second hip surgery in Chicago-area zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid teaches people a 'new' way to say Nutella, video will leave you in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog food in place of plastic bottles: Karnataka to get special vending machines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman in Kenya recycles plastic waste into bricks stronger than concrete
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop dad saluted his daughter, pic went viral. She shares the story behind it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Sometimes you just need a hug’: Clip of kids embracing is all about happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With an extra arm, dog-like robot Spot can now plant flowers and open doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandas somersault and slide in snow, video is a delight to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restaurateur in Belgium misses her customers, decides to serve mannequins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punxsutawney Phil ‘predicts’ 6 more weeks of winter during Groundhog Day event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares pretty pic of a pulsar, shares surprising fact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elderly doggo making puppy eyes proves that age is just a number. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox