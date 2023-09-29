Lion cub sneaks up on its mama. Watch her reaction

There are several videos on the Internet that might show you the scary side of lions. However, the video that we bring you today might make you say 'aww.' The adorable clip features a lion cub sneaking up on its mama. Snapshot of the lion cub sneaking on its mother. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The video was shared on X by the handle @buitengebieden. This page often features videos related to animals. In their latest clip, a lion cub is seen walking slowly behind its mama, who is paying attention to another baby in front of her. As it comes close, it touches the big cat, who jumps, feeling scared. (Also Read: Lion seen taking a stroll on a busy flyover in Gujarat. Watch)

Watch the video of the baby and the mama lion cub here:

This post was shared on September 28. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 3.2 million times. The share also has close to 7,000 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to this viral clip.

Here's what people are saying about this viral video of lions:

An individual wrote, "Who's the king now."

A second added, "They are good at that. Engrave in their genes already. He will be a good hunter when he grows up."

"I wonder how much of that was deliberate encouragement by the mum. Her ears were up so she was clearly listening carefully. Great parenting lioness!" posted another.

A fourth said, "That's a cat's idea of a practical joke. It always works!"

"Just practicing," wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video of the lions?

