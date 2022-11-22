Home / Trending / Lionel Messi shares a heartwarming post ahead of Argentina's first match in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Watch viral video

Lionel Messi shares a heartwarming post ahead of Argentina's first match in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Watch viral video

trending
Published on Nov 22, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Lionel Messi took to Instagram to share a viral video ahead of Argentina's first match in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The image is taken from Lionel Messi’s viral video that he shared ahead of Argentina's first match in the FIFA World Cup 2022.(Instagram/@leomessi)
The image is taken from Lionel Messi’s viral video that he shared ahead of Argentina's first match in the FIFA World Cup 2022.(Instagram/@leomessi)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Argentina is all set to play its first match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail. The team has a huge fan following across the world. Expectedly, the fans are taking to social media to share different posts showing their support. Amid those posts, a share by the team’s captain Lionel Messi has captured people’s attention. He took to Instagram to post a heartwarming video and wrote how playing for his nation always makes him proud.

Messi shared the video’s caption in Spanish. When translated, it reads, “There are many memories, good moments and not so good ones that I lived, but always proud to represent our country and our National Team. Tomorrow we start another World Cup with great desire and all the illusion. We will all be walking together!!! #Let'sgoArgentina.”

The video he shared shows different moments from Argentina’s previous matches. From Messi scoring goals to celebrating with teammates, the video is a montage of different moments.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared about 11 hours ago, has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 37.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The clip has also received close to 5.2 million likes. People shared various comments while reacting to the video. Many shared raising both hands in celebrations or heart emoticons to show their reactions.

People mostly shared their reactions in Spanish. When translated, a comment by an Instagram user read, “Let’s go, the time has come. Another wrote, “Argentina will love you always and for the rest of eternity.” A third posted, “Come on Messi you can, Argentina is with you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video argentina football team + 1 more
instagram viral video argentina football team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out