Lionel Messi ‘superfans’ cancel honeymoon to meet GOAT footballer in Kolkata. Watch

Lionel Messi arrived at Kolkata as a part of his four-city GOAT India Tour, instantly creating a frenzy among fans. While many shared about waiting to catch a glimpse of the star footballer, the story of a couple has especially intrigued social media. They shared that they had cancelled their honeymoon just so they could see Messi. The woman said that she got married just a week earlier. (X/@ANI, File Photo)

“A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi says, ‘... Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important... We have been following him since 2010…’,” a woman told ANI.

In another video, the news agency tweeted, a man revealed, “We recently got married, but on Messi's visit, we cancelled our honeymoon plan because first we wanted to see Messi... We are very excited to see him, and we have been following him for 10-12 years.”

The couple tied the knot just a week ago on December 5. Initially, they had plans to go on a honeymoon, but cancelled it after knowing about Messi’s event. The husband shared that watching the GOAT player is a “more important event" than a honeymoon.

​What will Lionel Messi do in Kolkata?

The player is reportedly set to have a closed-door meeting with sponsors before the main event at Salt Lake Stadium, where the footballer is scheduled to arrive at 10:50 am.

He is set to interact with the players from the Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Stars and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Stars. The teams are set to face each other in an exhibition match. The event also includes a “Master Class with Messi”.

What are the other places Messi is visiting?

Messi will fly to Hyderabad from Kolkata for the evening leg of the tour. The next part of his tour includes a visit to Mumbai for an event at the Wankhede Stadium. The tour’s final stop is Delhi, where Messi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.