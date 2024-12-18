Lioness outmuscles bodybuilder in epic tug of war at zoo. Watch unbelievable match

A lioness became the unusual contender to a bodybuilder in a tug of war match unlike any other. In a video shared by an X user, a muscular man can be seen struggling to pull a thick rope. The other end of the rope is held by an unseen competitor. The man labours and pulls but is unable to drag his opponent into the frame. With its teeth clenched around the rope, the lioness effortlessly holds on while the bodybuilder struggles to maintain his posture.(X/@SomaKazima)

As the camera pulls away, the man can be seen grunting and heaving desperately but to no avail. His feet slip towards his powerful opponent who is still unseen in the video. The man's face is red from the exhaustion of pulling but his relentless opponent does not give up and the tug of war continues.

Epic battle of strength

As the man appears to be failing, the camera moves and more people come into frame, all recording the epic match. Some of them laugh while others remain transfixed. The camera then turns to show the man's opponent -- a lioness.

With its teeth clenched around the rope, it effortlessly holds on while the bodybuilder struggles to maintain his posture. The camera shows the rope coming out of the lioness' enclosure in a zoo and passing through a wall to the man, who is still labouring. (Also read: Elephant performs Bharatanatyam in viral video? IFS officer claims it is not dancing but…)

Watch the video here:

He stops to take a breath but the rope remains stretched. As the camera goes back to the lioness, it is seen seated in the mud, tightly gripping the rope with its teeth, unfazed.

Internet shocked by video

The video amused many of the internet as it gained over 11.6 million views. "A female lion weighs between 270-400 lbs. So even without her pulling against or setting her paws it would be very difficult to pull her," said one user.

Many were surprised that just one animal could muster that much strength. "I was not expecting that towards the end," read a comment, while another said: "I was definitely expecting a bigger animal."

