‘Lisa Ben’: DU student reimagines Mona Lisa with a traditional Indian twist using AI tools

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has undoubtedly transformed the world of visual arts, offering artists endless creative possibilities. One such innovation has emerged from Delhi University, where a student used AI tools to reimagine Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting, the Mona Lisa, in a uniquely Indian context. A Delhi student used AI to create an Indian version of the Mona Lisa, sparking online creativity. (X/@rashi__pandey_)

A traditional twist on a classic

In this AI-generated artwork, the world-famous Mona Lisa is reimagined with a rich cultural twist. She is depicted wearing a traditional Indian suit, with a dupatta elegantly draped over her forehead. To add to her Indian charm, the portrait features Indian jewellery such as a maang tikka, statement earrings, and a necklace. The painting successfully merges the classic allure of the Mona Lisa with authentic Indian traditions, offering a fresh perspective on a global masterpiece.

Rashi Pandey, the Delhi University student behind the artwork, shared her creation on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I made the Indian version of Mona Lisa using AI. Give her a name."

Social media reacts with creative fun

The post quickly grabbed the internet's attention, with more than 125k views. Social media users took to the platform to suggest humorous Indianised names for the recreated Mona Lisa. Suggestions such as "Shona Lisa," "Mona Tai," and "Lisa Ben" flooded the comments, showing how the internet embraced the blend of cultures with playful enthusiasm.

One user commented, "This is so stunning! Mona Lisa looks like she’s ready for a wedding!" while another added, "The traditional attire adds a whole new layer of elegance to the painting. It’s so refreshing." A third user said, "I love how the artist has given her a modern yet Indian touch. It’s Mona Lisa like never before!"

Others also chimed in with a sense of humour, with one person writing, "Mona Lisa always had a smile, but now she has a desi glow!" Another user quipped, "I want to know where Mona Lisa’s dupatta is from. It’s so beautiful!"