Little baby wakes twin toddler sisters up with help from mom. Watch cute video

When there are more than one kids under the same roof, it is quite obvious that some will wake up earlier than the others. And what happens next, is that they proceed to awaken the other siblings who are still asleep. But this story, which is already a sweet one, becomes even sweeter when the sibling who has woken up first is literally a little baby. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral of late, shows how this little baby woke up before her twin siblings who happen to be toddlers and have a bedroom to themselves. There is a good chance that even one look at this video will definitely bowl you over.

“Ember wakes up Crimson and Scarlet,” reads the text insert that starts this video off. The video opens to show the mum of these three adorable kids looking directly at the camera and asking the little baby if she would like to wake her twin toddler siblings up. And as the video progresses, this happens in the cutest way. We won't give away more because the video itself will be enough to spread a very warm feeling through your heart.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 1, the video has gotten more than 1.19 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Omg she says bless you, baby, oh." "I love their overall dresses so much," another user adds. A third response reads, "Awww they are so cute! ‘Matchy baby’ omg…My poor heart.”