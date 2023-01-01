Little girl dances to Goo Goo Muck, recreates Jenna Ortega's steps

Undoubtedly one of the most popular choreographies online is Jenna Ortega's dance to The Cramps' song The Goo Goo Muck. Many of the actress's admirers and supporters have recreated this step and danced to the beats of this song. Recently, an adorable little girl too was seen dressed up as Jenna Ortega's character and remaking the popular choreography.

In the video, you can see her dressed in a classic black dress. The little girl can be seen dancing on the road. The post was uploaded by Instagram user @lunartitidesigns. They informed in the caption, "I can't figure out how to use TikTok, so here is my little storm cloud Karma. She requested a replica of Wednesday's dress for her birthday - I had never used a sewing machine (she taught me in one day), and it was chaos at best, but it only took me three days to make lol."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on December 15. Since then, it has been liked more than six lakh times and has had several likes and comments.

Check out some of the comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "YOU MADE THIS DRESS?! Talented!! Your baby is too adorable!" A second person said, "Ok this has to be favorite one, little kids are awesome." A third person added, "This is the best one yet hands down."