Little girl donates ₹3,575 from piggy bank to Maharashtra’s drought-hit farmers, earns CM Fadnavis’s praise

A little girl from Maharashtra has found a heartfelt way to support farmers struggling with drought. Varda Timande and her younger brother donated ₹3,575 saved in their piggy bank to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help drought-affected farmers. CM Devendra Fadnavis praises Varda Timande. (Instagram/@devendra_fadnavis)

Their gesture moved Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who shared a video of his interaction with the children on his official X account. In his post, he praised their sensitivity towards farmers and highlighted how even a small contribution can carry a powerful message of compassion.

Fadnavis praises Varda and her brother In his post, Fadnavis described the donation as “big help from tiny hands” and said the children’s decision had deeply touched him. He also shared Varda’s words explaining why she wanted to contribute to the relief fund.

“Our small help will bring joy to the faces of the farmer uncles,” Varda said, according to the chief minister’s post.

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Fadnavis said he was moved by the young girl’s concern for farmers, whose hard work supports people’s lives and livelihoods. He praised Varda for recognising their difficulties at such a young age and described her gesture as a lesson for society.

The children chose to donate the money they had saved rather than spend it on themselves. Their contribution of ₹3,575 was intended to support farmers affected by drought, according to Fadnavis’s account of the interaction.

Take a look at the X post below: