Home / Trending / Little girl pulls funny weight challenge prank on her dad. Watch

Little girl pulls funny weight challenge prank on her dad. Watch

trending
Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:22 PM IST

The video that captures a little girl pulling off a hilarious weight challenge prank on her dad was shared on Reddit.

The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows little girl pulling off the hilarious weight challenge prank on her father. (Reddit/@DarthArrenKae)
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows little girl pulling off the hilarious weight challenge prank on her father. (Reddit/@DarthArrenKae)
ByArfa Javaid

Several videos posted on different social media platforms capture children pulling off the funniest of pranks on their parents. While such moments often become some of their most cherished memories, they make for an entertaining watch for netizens. Case in point, this video that shows a little girl pulling off a hilarious prank on her dad. The video is funny and may leave you laughing hard.

The video was originally posted on Tiktok by a user who uses the handle @justynhardwick2. It was reshared on Reddit by an individual who goes by DarthArrenKae. "Adorable little girl pulls clever prank on daddy. Dad can't even be fully mad, he's honestly impressed," read the caption written along with the video. The video shows a little girl inviting her dad to help her with a weight challenge. "You play too much," he told his daughter and looked around the kitchen for any possible traps. As the video progresses, the little girl convinces him to hold two large containers on a rope over his hands and starts stacking things on his palm. It looked as if she was increasing the weight until she picked up a pair of scissors and cut the rope. What happens next is quite hilarious, and we want you to watch it yourself to let you enjoy it completely.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago and has since received over 77,300 upvotes and a flurry of comments.

"Her cackling in the background after she runs off is 100% the best part," expressed an individual. "God I love the constant suspicious looks around the kitchen," posted another. "Aww, he spotted the camera right away when he walked into the kitchen. Pretended to not notice it anyway so he could have some play time with his kid. Great acting on his part, love this dad!" commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video
its viral viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out