Little girl rides scooter with proud dad on pillion, no helmet. Viral video sparks backlash

Driving requires a certain level of maturity, judgement, and responsibility. That is why each country has a minimum age, which helps ensure that drivers have reached a stage where they can safely operate a vehicle. Sadly, however, there are times when kids are spotted riding bikes or cars, and one such incident has sparked outrage among people. It shows a little girl riding a scooter with her dad proudly on a pillion. The image shows a little girl riding a scooter with her dad. (Instagram/@aurangabadinsider)

“Shocking visuals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip captures the girl in school uniform driving the scooter with her dad behind her. They are seen without helmets.

Take a look at the video here:

Social media slams parents:

People were unhappy watching the video, with many accusing the dad of being negligent. “No hate for kid please. Parents need to be responsible,” an individual wrote. Another added, “That's the reason so many accidents are happening. I don't know what kind of parenting is this?” A third posted, “Where is the helmet sir ? Na khud pehna na beti ko pehnaya hai.”

A few, however, said that the dad was not doing anything wrong and even found the scene “cute”.

Kids taking cars for joyrides:

There have been instances all across the world where kids were caught taking their parents' or guardians' cars for joyrides. In some of the cases, the consequences turned out to be harrowing, with the kids crashing the cars and killing others. Just like this incident in Delhi, where a teen rammed his uncle’s Maruti Ciaz into an autorickshaw while riding at high speed, killing the driver.

In a recent incident, a 17-year-old allegedly rammed his speeding Porsche into a motorcycle, killing two software engineers.

What are your thoughts on this video of a little girl riding a scooter?