Home / Trending / Little girl turns into a real-life princess at Disney. Watch wholesome video

Published on Oct 26, 2022 08:08 AM IST

In an adorable video doing rounds on the internet, you can see a little girl dressed as a Disney princess.

Little girl turns into Disney princess.(Instagram/@natalieandbruna)
ByVrinda Jain

Many people have always dreamed of having a fairy tale life. One can imagine being a princess and living in a castle. But in reality, it may not happen. However, for one girl, her dream changed into a reality at Disney! In a unique experience at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Magic Kingdom, Disney, an adorable little girl can be seen turning into a princess. In the video, the girl first walks into the salon and sees various dresses that she can choose from. Once she chooses the dress, a fairy godmother invites them to the castle. Further, she can be seen selecting a hairstyle, getting a manicure, and getting dressed as a real-life princess!

Take a look at the little girl turning into a princess here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than three lakh times. The video also has 32,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that this was a cute video. One person wrote, "Omg, the dress fits her perfectly!!! Natalie, I think you're a real princess from the beginning." Another Instagram user commented, "Princess! The pout was so adorable. You bring a smile to my face every time - I wish you lots of happiness as you turn three, Natalie!" A third person wrote, "Magical day. She was a real princess! And beautiful as always." "I have never seen a girl of her age so patient; she is beautiful, and we love her," added a fourth.

