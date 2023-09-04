News / Trending / Little girl's dance with father to Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana steals the show

Little girl's dance with father to Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana steals the show

ByMehak Pal
Sep 04, 2023 06:01 PM IST

After the video of the adorable father-daughter duo dance went viral, many expressed their happiness for them in the comments section of the post.

A video of a little girl dancing with her father to the song Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has surfaced on social media and is winning people's hearts. Their choreography and cute expressions have left viewers amazed. (Also Read: Students groove to Sachet, Parampara's Malang Sajna goes viral)

Father-daughter duo's lovley dance to Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana. (Instagram/@gavya_om)
Father-daughter duo's lovley dance to Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana. (Instagram/@gavya_om)

The clip opens to show a little girl dancing opposite her father who is sitting on his knees. They are seen recreating the famous nose-tease scene by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film. Later, the daughter hugs her father.

The father and daughter’s cute performance has impressed many people. The video was posted on the Instagram handle @gavya_om with the caption "The love between a dad and his daughter is unbreakable."

Watch the cute performance of the father-daughter duo:

The video was shared on August 17. It has since accumulated over a million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also gathered many likes. Several Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Check out what people are saying about this cute performance:

"Luckiest girl in the world," commented an Instagram user. "Too adorable to stare," posted another. "So cute," wrote a third. "Adorable," expressed a fourth. "The best thing I have watched today," added a fifth.

About the song Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana:

This song is from the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and is directed by Karan Johar. It is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Sameer wrote the lyrics of the song while Jatin-Lalit composed it. (Also Read: Specially-abled woman’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya wows people)

What are your thoughts on this beautiful dance video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out