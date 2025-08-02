‘Living in California, lecturing a billion Indians?’: Billionaire shreds millionaire over tweet about India

In a recent tweet, Billionaire Harsh Goenka lashed out at Indian-origin Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia for his post about India. Goenka criticised Bhatia for “lecturing Indians” while leaving the country and settling in California, USA. Billionaire Harsh Goenka criticised millionaire Sabeer Bhatia on X for his tweet about India. (File Photo)

It all started with a post by Bhatia where he claimed that he was being branded as “anti-national” for sharing posts that criticise India. “Say India is unsafe for women - you’re anti-national. Question inflated economic numbers - you’re anti-national. Call out elected leaders’ lies - you’re anti-national. Mention lost aircraft - you’re anti-national. So if truth = anti-national… then who’s a national? The one who lies to you?”

Harsh Goenka reshared the X post and slammed Bhatia for leaving the country. “Living in California and lecturing a billion Indians back home? We live here. We vote, work, pay taxes. We love this country- and we’ll fix what’s broken. India doesn’t need sermons from those who packed up and left,” Goenka tweeted.

Harsh Goenka's tweet for Sabeer Bhatia. (X/@hvgoenka)

How did social media react?

The tweet prompted a flurry of mixed reactions. While some sided with Harsh Goenka, others supported Sabeer Bhatia.

An individual commented, “Excellent response... Sabeer is now heading into a dormant phase!” Another questioned, “Don’t we celebrate these same Indians with their achievements in the USA. We are so obsessed that we want to claim. Tulsi Gabbard or Sunita Williams, even. Why this selective outrage against one individual???”

A third added, "At least he is supporting the truth.” A fourth wrote, “Sabeer seems deeply frustrated because of something very personal, otherwise, there's no reason to be so overly emotional, exaggerate every word, and constantly speak ill of your own motherland.”

Sabeer Bhatia’s response to Harsh Goenka:

After being criticised by the Indian billionaire, the US-based millionaire shared a response. He wrote, “I’ve been hearing that sob story for more than 30 years now. It’s only getting worse because we have fantastic lecturers and no doers. Lots of Chiefs and no Indians…”

What is Harsh Goenka’s net worth?

According to Forbes, the chairman of conglomerate RPG Enterprises has a net worth of $3.8 billion. He ranked 76th on India’s 100 Richest 2024 list.

What is Sabeer Bhatia’s net worth?

Sabeer Bhatia is an Indian-American businessman who co-founded Hotmail, which he later sold to Microsoft for $400 million.