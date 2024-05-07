 PM Narendra Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi remembers mother on polling day, gets emotional | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
PM Narendra Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi remembers mother on polling day, gets emotional

PTI |
May 07, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: “My mother is no more. But she must be giving her blessings to Narendrabhai from heaven right now”: said PM's borther Somabhai Modi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi on Tuesday turned emotional while remembering their mother late Hiraba and said she would be showering her blessings on the PM from heaven.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The image shows PM Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi. (X/@ANI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The image shows PM Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi. (X/@ANI)

Somabhai Modi said just like the people, he also wants his brother to become the prime minister for the third time.

PM Modi used to meet his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat and take her blessings before coming here to cast his vote.

Hiraba passed away in December 2022.

"My mother is no more. But she must be giving her blessings to Narendrabhai from heaven right now," said a teary-eyed Somabhai outside a polling booth in Ranip locality here under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency where PM Modi cast his vote in the morning.

Somabhai Modi met PM Narendra Modi outside the polling booth in Ranip.

He said both of them enquired about each other's well-being and health.

"Just like people of this area, I also want Narendra Modi to become the PM for the third time after this election," he said.

He also appealed to the people to exercise their franchise and not miss this opportunity, and choose the right person and the right party.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News
News / Trending / PM Narendra Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi remembers mother on polling day, gets emotional
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
