Lollipop that plays music in your head when you bite it launched at CES 2026

A lollipop that plays music directly inside your head has been unveiled at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The product is expected to retail for $8.99. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Called Lollipop Star, the product has been launched by Lava Tech Brands. According to a report by Mashable, the device doubles as a loudspeaker, but without any actual speaker. Instead, it plays music directly in your head as you eat it, using bone-conduction technology.

How does it work? The quirky product is a candy-on-a-stick embedded with electronics. Users are meant to bite down on the lollipop using their back molars, allowing sound vibrations to travel through the jawbone to the inner ear. Unlike traditional earphones or speakers that rely on air-transmitted sound, this tech routes audio through vibration, creating the sensation of music playing “inside” your head, the outlet reported.

The product is expected to retail for $8.99 and will go on sale after CES. It consists of an edible candy portion and a small electronic module built into the handle. A rounded base houses the power button and vibration mechanism. Once switched on, the music begins as soon as the user bites down, turning snacking into an audio experience.

Songs available on the lollipops For its debut lineup, the company has paired each flavour with an artist and an exclusive track. One version offers a peach flavour with Ice Spice, another combines blueberry with Akon, and a third features lime with Armani White. Each lollipop is preloaded with a single song that cannot be accessed separately.

On its website, the company has described the product as a playful intersection of taste and sound, positioning it as a novelty rather than a high-end audio product. Representatives at CES reportedly said that the goal is fun, not audiophile-level quality.

Notably, the product is aimed at impulse buyers, particularly children, and is among the more unusual tech-confectionery crossovers showcased at CES this year.