Lucha libre wrestlers in Mexico take fight against Covid-19 to vast market
Mexico's famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America's largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19 this week, barging down walkways to urge people to wear masks to contain the virus.
One year into the pandemic, arenas that would usually draw thousands of rowdy spectators to watch the free-style wrestlers in lucha libre fights have stayed closed.
So the masked wrestlers have taken on a different fight.
"Put on a mask!" a group of wrestlers in traditional outfits urged buyers and sellers in the bustling thoroughfares of Mexico City's sprawling Central de Abasto market. "Be responsible!"
Those who resisted were sprayed down with disinfectant.
Every day, the market stretching across an area equivalent to about 327 soccer pitches attracts about half a million people, making it a hot spot for infections.
Mexico's official death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 200,000, the third-highest in the world.
While many Mexicans do wear masks, markets have been one of the biggest challenges for officials trying to keep food supplies open while containing the spread of the virus.
"We must keep fighting," said a wrestler dressed in blue, who performs under the name Ciclon Ramirez Junior.
"The campaign is so people know they can't stop fighting (against the virus), that they need to keep wearing masks and using gel. This fight isn't over, we've got to give it more."
A youth office in the Mexico City government this month began to deploy wrestlers in various markets in the capital to raise awareness of the pandemic while also promoting the culture heritage of lucha libre is one of Mexico's most popular sports.
A major tourist draw, the masked fighters of lucha libre have long captured the imagination of spectators with their mysterious identities and off-the-wall performances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucha libre wrestlers in Mexico take fight against Covid-19 to vast market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animals enjoy playtime, video will leave you happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Story of life’: Harsh Goenka shares flip book video, wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani, Mumbai Police share clip of musicians performing enthusiastically
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philadelphia to dim lights to make it safer for migratory birds in flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buzz Lightyear left on plane goes on an amazing journey to reunite with its 'And
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballerina in Russia dances on ice to save bay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha showcases love for animals in this cute Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TGIF: Video of adorable babies spending time with pets is a delight to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox