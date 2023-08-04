Home / Trending / Lufthansa pilot 'draws' 24 km long giant penis in the sky over plane diversion

Lufthansa pilot 'draws' 24 km long giant penis in the sky over plane diversion

Vrinda Jain
Aug 04, 2023

A Lufthansa pilot allegedly 'drew' a penis in the sky after getting agitated over flight diversion.

When asked to divert the flight, a Lufthansa pilot made a 24 km long penis in the sky. On July 28, the pilot was scheduled to fly from Frankfurt to Sicily but was later instructed to land in Malta. It is alleged that the pilot grew irritated over the change in schedule and drew a penis in the sky.

A Lufthansa pilot drew a giant penis in the sky when they had to divert the flight.(FlightRadar24)
A Lufthansa pilot drew a giant penis in the sky when they had to divert the flight.(FlightRadar24)

Inbound flight 306 from Frankfurt, Germany, was headed towards the Sicilian city when it was informed midflight that it could not land at the Fontanarossa airport due to reduced operations caused by a terminal fire in July, reportedLa Repubblica.

As per The New York Post, the unnamed Lufthansa pilot allegedly became agitated over having to stall the aircraft. Before the pilot left Catania’s airspace, the aircraft was flying eastward toward the Sicilian coast. However, upon its halt to Malta, the plane flew in such a way that it ended up creating the shape of a male genitalia.

Take a look at the picture of the airspace here:

24 km long penis drawn by Lufthansa pilot in the sky.(FlightRadar24)
24 km long penis drawn by Lufthansa pilot in the sky.(FlightRadar24)

The pilot took 16 minutes to complete the maneuver before heading back over Sicily and south to Malta. Lufthansa told La Repubblica that the penis shape was created accidentally when the pilot had to circle before being instructed to divert. The diversion was caused by a sudden change in wind patterns.

