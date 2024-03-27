 Luxury bracelet or cellotape? Balenciaga's latest product sparks chatter on social media | Trending - Hindustan Times
Luxury bracelet or cellotape? Balenciaga's latest product sparks chatter on social media

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 27, 2024 12:03 PM IST

This "sellotape bracelet" by Balenciaga was showcased in the Fall/Winter 2024 collection when a model walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Last year, Balenciaga, a luxury fashion house, hit the headlines and went viral for its Towel Skirt. This time, the company again sparked chatter on social media after introducing a bracelet that resembled a cellotape. Yes, you read that right.

Snapshot of the "cellotape bracelet" by Balenciaga. (X/@kaiyabunga)
Snapshot of the "cellotape bracelet" by Balenciaga. (X/@kaiyabunga)

According to The Metro, this "cellotape bracelet" was showcased in the Fall/Winter 2024 collection when a model walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week. She was seen wearing a blue dress, a mask and the bracelet. After pictures and videos showcasing this luxury item were shared, it quickly garnered the attention of many people and gained numerous shocking reactions. (Also Read: Balenciaga makes luxury potato chips bag; netizens say to fill it with chips)

How did the Internet react to this luxury item?

More about Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2024 collection:

The collection by the luxury fashion house experimented with a disorganised and chaotic theme. Tops were made with dust bags, and certain looks had transparent tape wrapped around them. A ton of underwear was used to create the final look, which gave outerwear a whole new meaning, reported The Independent.

This isn't the first time Balenciaga has sparked a social media controversy. Earlier, the brand launched a Towel Skirt that stunned many people on social media. (Also Read: Gucci owner pays 8,000 crore to buy building near Trump Tower in New York City)

As per the official website of Balenciaga, the Towel Skirt was introduced as a component of the company's Spring 24 Collection. Made of terry cotton, this beige-coloured, regular-fitting skirt was suitable for both genders. Additionally, it featured an inside-buckled adjustable belt with the Balenciaga logo "embroidered tone-on-tone at front." This item was listed for $925, about 77,000.

After this unusual look became the talk of the town, Ikea, a company that sells ready-to-assemble furniture, also reacted to it. They took to Instagram to share a hilarious post showcasing their own skirt made with a towel. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "Introducing the new VINARN Towel Skirt. A 2024 Spring fashion essential." The picture showed a man wearing an outfit similar to the Balenciaga model.

News / Trending / Luxury bracelet or cellotape? Balenciaga's latest product sparks chatter on social media
