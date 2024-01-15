Machines at Chinese airport speak to Indian passport holders in Hindi

An Indian traveller who landed in China was surprised to discover that the machines at the airport communicated in Hindi after detecting his Indian passport. He shared his experience on X, and it has gained significant traction online. While some were curious if the machine can communicate in other languages as well, others shared similar experiences they had when they visited China, Singapore, and Bangkok. Machine installed in the Foreigner Fingerprint Self-collection Area at an airport in China. (X/@shantanugoel)

“Landed in China. These machines speak in Hindi on detecting my Indian passport,” wrote X user Shantanu Goel while sharing two pictures on the microblogging platform. The first picture shows the Foreigner Fingerprint Self-collection Area, which has several machines installed for people to use. The next picture shows the instructions for fingerprint collection in both Hindi and Mandarin.

Take a look at the post here:

The tweet, since being shared on January 14, has collected over 7.1 lakh views. Additionally, it has received more than 4,000 likes and numerous retweets. A few even flocked to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet:

“Only Hindi or did it have other languages?” asked an individual. To this, Goel replied, “Was using the language of the country (e.g. Spanish, German, French etc). For India, it defaulted to Hindi. Not sure if other languages were an option, didn’t see a choice in interface.”

Another expressed, “That’s also the case in Singapore and Bangkok! It’s magical to be identified by nationality and greeted at immigration like this.”

“Was in China in 2019, they had this back then also,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “I was also surprised around 2019 when I first saw this at Guangzhou airport. The immediate question that came to my mind was, what if a Tamil put his passport and he doesn’t understand Hindi.”

“I still get confused between dayein [right] and bayein [left] thing. I hope it speaks in English too,” posted a fifth.

A sixth joined, “That’s super cool!”

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever come across such machines abroad?