Maharashtra official suspended for singing Bollywood song at his own farewell

A Maharashtra official was suspended after a video of him singing a song while sitting in his official chair at his send-off party went viral on social media. The Maharashtra tehsildar was suspended after a video of him singing a Bollywood song at his office went viral. (This is an AI generated representational image). (Grok)

What does the video show?

The tehsildar, Prashant Thorat, was recorded singing “Yara Teri Yari Ko,” a hit track from the1981 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Yaarana. A video of the moment showed Thorat singing the song with those around him clapping.

The footage also captured a board behind Thorat with the words “taluka magistrate” written on it.

Slammed on social media:

On July 30, he was transferred to Renapur in neighbouring Latur from Umri in the Nanded district. Since both areas are in the same division, he took charge of his new posting the same day. Thorat sang the song at his send-off party, which was organised on August 8 in Umri.

The video of the farewell, once shared on the internet, didn’t sit well with social media users. Many slammed Thorat, claiming that singing songs while sitting in the official chair is inappropriate and undermines the seriousness of his position.

What happened next?

In light of the controversy, the Nanded collector shared a report with the higher authorities about the matter. It stated that Thorat’s conduct had tarnished the administration's image and violated the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

According to an official, Divisional Commissioner of Revenue Jitendra Papalkar acted on the report and ordered Thorat’s suspension.

(With inputs from PTI)