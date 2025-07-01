‘Felt burned out’: Techie fired for not completing office hours despite working late nights for US client

A Hyderabad-based software engineer has taken to Reddit to share his distressing experience after being terminated by his company, allegedly due to conflicting shift expectations. The Reddit user, who goes by the handle @nul_exception, posted a detailed account of how he was let go despite trying to manage both Indian office hours and late-night work for a US-based client. After working dual shifts for a US client, a Hyderabad techie was fired over office hour issues, sparking a debate on Reddit about work-life balance. (Representational image/Unsplash)

"Burned out and broken": Reddit user's story

In his post, the engineer wrote:

"I am a software dev, I joined a service-based company in Hyderabad in Dec 2024 working for a US-based client. When I joined, HR told me I have to come to the office daily and complete 6 hours and then work from home for the US client till midnight."

He went on to describe the toll it took on his well-being, stating, "I started feeling burned-out and could not do 6 hours in the office due to my US timing work and less sleep as I was working till 2 or 3 AM in the morning."

The situation reportedly worsened when he was unexpectedly terminated:

"Fast forward to today, my company CEO terminated me because I didn't complete 9 hours in the office. When I told my scrum master about it, he told me he would resolve this for me and didn't want me to go."

Concerned about the impact on his future job prospects, he added, "I know this termination will not look good on my career and I don't know how I will explain this to my next company. I need your help guys, this community can help and guide me in this tough situation."

Mixed reactions from fellow Redditors

The post attracted a series of empathetic and critical comments from users. One wrote, "This is the sad reality of service-based companies. You're expected to sacrifice your mental health for deadlines."

Another sympathised, saying, "Companies want 200% output but don’t care if you're sleeping only 3 hours a night."

Yet another user commented, "This is a red flag for any future employer. They should have provided better support."

Some users also gave practical advice: "Document everything and consult a labour lawyer if possible."

Another added, "Use this as a learning opportunity. Clarify work expectations in writing next time."