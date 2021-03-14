Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘new avatar’ sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

An image of ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a monk-like look has now created quite a stir online. It has also prompted creative minds on Twitter to share rib-tickling memes which may make you giggle hard.

It all started with a tweet by Star Sports. They shared Dhoni's image along with a caption asking people what they think the cricketer’s “new avatar” is all about. The post soon prompted people to share all sorts of guesses. Just after few hours, they tweeted a video which thickened the mystery behind the look instead of solving it.

Take a look at the posts:

😮😮😮 - our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

Mantra… avatar… we are as 🤯 as you are right now!



Give us your best guess as to what this mantra is that he's talking about and keep watching this space for the reveal. 😎 pic.twitter.com/km9AQ93Dek — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021

It didn’t take long for people to showcase their creativity and share hilariously relatable memes. Take a look at the posts to see if you relate to any.

Have you ever been asked “So where do you see yourself in 5 years in agency life?” This meme by a Twitter user can be an answer:

so where do you see yourself in 5 years in agency life?



me: pic.twitter.com/POJzmfcNy7 — Krishna Daga (@dagakrishna22) March 14, 2021

How does it feel when you go to the washroom without your phone? This individual has an answer:

When you went to the washroom and forgot to bring your phone with you-: pic.twitter.com/X2qRrHbQFw — Pulkit🥳///(Prince)/// Arya (@sarcasticyadav_) March 14, 2021

Here’s how others reacted:

Me patiently waiting to see India's playing XI for tonight's #INDvENG T20I. pic.twitter.com/L5RYc6zpYC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 14, 2021

Me : "bhaiya bas thoda trim karna hai, length kam nahi karni"

Barber : "haanji bilkul chinta mat karo"

Also barber : pic.twitter.com/hSNmFKnvVI — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 14, 2021

The clock is ticking, and just 3 hours to go until we see MS Dhoni's new avatar! 🤯



Catch the reveal on #Byjus #CricketLIVE. pic.twitter.com/KFTAUl8Pt3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021

About less than an hour ago, Star Sports also shared another tweet. Here's what they shared:

What do you think the new look is all about? What would be your ‘Dhoni new avatar’ meme?

