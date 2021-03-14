Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘new avatar’ sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter
An image of ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a monk-like look has now created quite a stir online. It has also prompted creative minds on Twitter to share rib-tickling memes which may make you giggle hard.
It all started with a tweet by Star Sports. They shared Dhoni's image along with a caption asking people what they think the cricketer’s “new avatar” is all about. The post soon prompted people to share all sorts of guesses. Just after few hours, they tweeted a video which thickened the mystery behind the look instead of solving it.
Take a look at the posts:
It didn’t take long for people to showcase their creativity and share hilariously relatable memes. Take a look at the posts to see if you relate to any.
Have you ever been asked “So where do you see yourself in 5 years in agency life?” This meme by a Twitter user can be an answer:
How does it feel when you go to the washroom without your phone? This individual has an answer:
Here’s how others reacted:About less than an hour ago, Star Sports also shared another tweet. Here's what they shared:
What do you think the new look is all about? What would be your ‘Dhoni new avatar’ meme?
